SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.06-13.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.642-2.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.79. 312,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

