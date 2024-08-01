SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. 1,185,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,027. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.