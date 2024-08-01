SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. 1,185,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,027. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

