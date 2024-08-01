SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. 1,185,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,027. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.