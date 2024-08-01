Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 496,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,523. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

