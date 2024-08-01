Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SREI opened at GBX 47.97 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.28 and a beta of 0.64. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 1-year low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
About Schroder Real Estate Invest
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Real Estate Invest
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.