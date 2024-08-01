Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 255,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 268,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

