Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 260430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after acquiring an additional 567,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

