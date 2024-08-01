Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.57

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 1323363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter.
About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
