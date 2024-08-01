Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.57

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 1323363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.