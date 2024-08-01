Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,671 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 3,568,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,690. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

