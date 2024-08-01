Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,123. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

