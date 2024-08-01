Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 76,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,518. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

