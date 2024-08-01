Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.40 ($2.53).

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,892.66). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

