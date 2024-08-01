Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Decreases By 12.0%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPMCF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

