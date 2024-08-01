Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Grows By 10.2%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 131,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,350. The firm has a market cap of $953.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

