Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Grows By 8.3%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

