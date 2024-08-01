Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Rises By 7.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cable One alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 87.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cable One by 452.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $741.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CABO

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.