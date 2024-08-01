Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Drops By 13.8%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
D2L Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at C$9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. D2L has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.49.
About D2L
