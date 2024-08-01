Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Drops By 8.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 22,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 1,179,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,873. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DNMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.94 price objective (down from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

