Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Grows By 5.2%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.