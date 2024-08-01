Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Decreases By 15.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 656,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 244,223 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,166. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

