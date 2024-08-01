Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Decreases By 5.9%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson
In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Donaldson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta Platforms: Rotation or Not, It’s Rally On For This AI Stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.