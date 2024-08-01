Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Decreases By 5.9%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.