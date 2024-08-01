Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 6.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $297,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

EIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,272. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

