Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 6.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $297,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
EIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,272. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.75.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.