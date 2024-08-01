Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Increases By 12.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF remained flat at $22.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

