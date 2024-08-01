Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Decreases By 7.9%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTVGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 196,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

Shares of EVTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 474.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Envirotech Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.