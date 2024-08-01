Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Decreases By 7.9%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 196,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

Shares of EVTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 474.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

About Envirotech Vehicles

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVTV Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Envirotech Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.