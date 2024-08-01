Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Decreases By 8.9%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Femasys Price Performance
Shares of Femasys stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,777. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FEMY
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
