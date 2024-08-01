Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Decreases By 8.9%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Femasys stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,777. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Free Report ) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

