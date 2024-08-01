Short Interest in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Drops By 5.8%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

