Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Decreases By 11.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Helium One Global stock traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,176. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

