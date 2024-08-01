Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Decreases By 11.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
Shares of Helium One Global stock traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,176. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Helium One Global Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.