Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Decreases By 6.9%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 891,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337,576 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 306,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 146,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 400,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,453.45 and a beta of 1.58. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

