Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Grows By 7.7%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,838 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

