Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expands By 6.7%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,281. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

