Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SILC stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Silicom has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

