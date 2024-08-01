Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

SVM traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

