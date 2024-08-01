Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,162,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,422,000. QVR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.41.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $505.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

