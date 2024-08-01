Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 110,636 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,636 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Certara worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.
Certara Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ CERT opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.