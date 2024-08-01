Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 22,624 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $711.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

