Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of PYPL opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
