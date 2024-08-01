Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after acquiring an additional 833,390 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

