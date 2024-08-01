Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

