Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $310.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

