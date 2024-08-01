Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

INTC stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

