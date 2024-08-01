Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RPM International by 122.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

