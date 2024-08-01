Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 62.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 915,481 shares of company stock valued at $56,491,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

Celsius stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

