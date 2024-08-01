Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Henry Schein by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

HSIC stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

