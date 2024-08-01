Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

