Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 679 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $293.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.