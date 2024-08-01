Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 10,347 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIOV opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

