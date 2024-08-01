Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,953,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 106.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 143,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.