Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

