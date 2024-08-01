Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 6.4 %

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 18,083,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,424,332. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

