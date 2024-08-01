SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SITC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 3,514,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SITE Centers shares are going to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 357,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,582,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,629,125.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

