Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a negative net margin of 78.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skillz

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.